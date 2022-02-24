Kolkata: With the Special Investigation Team (SIT) starting the probe on the mysterious death of Anis Khan, the student leader from Amta in Howrah district of West Bengal, former cops and human rights activists have expressed doubts over how far the team will be impartial in probing the death.

The main doubts hover over the selection of additional director general (criminal investigation department) of the state police, Gyanwant Singh as the head of the special investigation team,

Former cops and human rights activists recall that after the suicide of graphics designing teacher, Rizwanur Rahman in the year 2007, the-then deputy commissioner (headquarters) of Kolkata Police, Gyanwant Singh was branded as the prime accused for abetting Rahman’s suicide.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, as the-then opposition leader, and Trinamool Congress as the principal opposition party, had hit the street demanding action against Singh. As a result, Singh was removed from that chair and for a long time his promotion was put on hold.

Now as the West Bengal government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) for probing the mysterious death of students’ leader, Anis Khan, the same Gyanwant Singh, as additional director general (criminal investigation department) of state police, is heading that SIT.

Speaking on this issue, retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and the former additional director general (ADG) of state police, Nazrul Islam told ETV Bharat, that it appears quite queer that Singh has been appointed as the head of the special now, whom, Mamata Banerjee, as the opposition leader had held responsible for the suicide of Rizwanur Rahman.

“So naturally, doubts galore that the SIT will carry on the probe in the manner which the political- administration of the state will desire. Doubts also galore on how far the investigation process will be transparent and whether the real culprits will surface in the course of the probe,” Islam said.

Reputed human rights activist, Sujato Bhadra said that the two arrested in the connection of Anis Khan’s death are not full-fledged police personnel. “One is a civic volunteer and the other is a home guard. I do not think that a home guard and a civic volunteer have the authority to reach anyone’s residence unless they have received specific instructions from higher authorities on this count. So it is extremely necessary to probe the role of the officer-in-charge of the Amta Police station in this matter,” Bhadra said.

He also said that the credibility of the current director general of state police, Manoj Malviya is also not beyond question. “The same IPS officer was charged with human rights violation in a case way back in 1995. So I have doubts how far a probe can be transparent if it is conducted by police officers of a tainted past. In simple words, conducting this particular probe by the state police is unfair,” Bhadra said.

Renowned social and human rights activist, Ujjaini Halim said that as a police officer, Gyanwant Singh can be entrusted with the task of heading the investigation team. “However, there are some natural doubts in the minds of people about the course of investigation. So from that point of view, the demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation in this particular case is not at all unjustified. However, if that happens then there will be a natural comparison between the Central Bureau of Investigation and Central Investigation Department,” she said.