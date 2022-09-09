New Delhi: Usage of technology and precision agriculture practices would help us in enhancing production on one hand and maintaining ecological balance, said Trilochan Mohapatra, Former DG ICAR. Amid ever-increasing environmental concern, sustainable practices are the need of the hour and technology will play a key role in it, he added. He asked the Agrochemical Federation to work for awareness of the farmers to purchase the right and genuine agro inputs with GST bills and also how to use and when to use agrochemicals.

Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority , said the extent of use of pesticide in India is too low compared with other developed countries. "As it is difficult for anyone to achieve the goal alone, the industry should look to enter into partnerships with like-minded industries to achieve synergies,” he said.

Salil Singhal, Chairman Emeritus, PI Industry suggested that the negative perception about pesticide has been spread wrongly without any logic or scientific base. Jointly, we need to correct the perception. SK Malhotra, Director, DKMA also expressed similar views and maintained that agrochemicals are crucial agro inputs for sustainable agriculture in India.