Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Around 8 infants died in the past 9 months one after the other creating panic and horror among the villagers of Rudakota in Visakhapatnam district. All infants died in the same manner and were residing on the same street. A panel of experts said that "the babies' legs and arms went numb and their head tilted back and all of them were out of breath."

According to a local person, "We don't know the reason behind the deaths, but 14 infants had died in our area over the past two years. Many people believe that a supernatural power is causing deaths in the village. Doctors are not stating causes for deaths. A few families have already shifted their kids to houses of relatives after a series of incidents. We took this matter to ICDS officials but no steps were taken yet in this issue. Locals are afraid to become parents given to the present circumstances."

However, the inquiry committees have clarified that in order to know the exact causes of these deaths the drinking water quality and food habits of the locals need to be studied. The registration of all infant deaths on a single street in Rudakota village has come under discussion. The Visakhapatnam Agency stated that "around 8 deaths of infants were reported between 60 and 70 days after the babies were born. Between May 31-December 15, 2018, around 14 infants died. As of now, 8 deaths occurred during the past 9 months."

A team of doctors from the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, visited the villagers and examined water, food habits. They stated that "due to respiratory failure among the newborns and could also be due to improper handling at the time of childbirth."

Governor seeks report

Following this incident Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed concern over the rise in infant deaths in Rudakota. The Governor instructed for a detailed report from the medical officials.

A team of doctors from Visakhapatnam KGH submitted a report with its findings. Besides, secretary of tribal welfare also presented a detailed report following a directive from the director of Tribal Welfare. After a detailed investigation, the cause was found to be a calcium deficiency in the mothers as well as drinking water contamination due to rusting of pipelines which were laid a long time ago.

Medical, health and tribal welfare teams conducted separate studies on the causes leading to these deaths, it was found that when the deliveries took place in hospital, infants weight were normal, there were no maternal health problems either. According to the Directorate of Tribal Welfare, "A staff nurse would be stationed in the village for close observation of the health condition of newborn children. The place is located 46 km from Paderu and 12 km from the centre of the Pedabayalu Mandal. The village has 138 houses and is inhabited by 247 men and 244 women. The nurse would closely observe the food habits, water quality and lifestyle of the pregnant mothers."

The report also outlined long-term measures to be taken up, such as setting up proper communication facilities like replacing the water pipeline, deploying a second ambulance in the area for emergency medical service, and deputing a specialist team from KGH for inspections.

Issues identified by the expert committee are: