Surat: Rakshabandhan is the festival of selfless love between brothers and sisters and where the brothers give money to their sisters, now the sisters have started to bring gold or silver rakhis for their brothers. Following this, a jeweler in Diamond City, Surat has stocked real diamond rakhis and also gold and silver rakhis for the auspicious festival.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Deepak Choksi, the jeweler said that they have stocked Diamond rakhis ranging from Rs 10 to 15 lakhs to celebrate Rakshabandhan while many families bought diamond rakhis as a gift investment to the brothers eliminating the risk of gold market fall. Choksi further informed that they have stocked various rakhis starting from Rs 500, gold rakhis pegged at Rs 2,500, and diamond rakhis from Rs 1 lakh and above.

Rakhis make the festival special and also the brothers can use those rakhis as an investment on the other hand, and those rakhis can be worn as a bracelet while many sisters are going for pandal gold and diamond rakhis where the brothers have the liberty to remove the pandal and can use it as a pendant.

Om, swastika, Ganapati idol, and peacock-shaped rakhis in gold and diamond are also crafted by the jeweler. On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, many people are enthusiastic to buy full-gold rakhis. Hiba Ali Khan, a Mumbai businesswoman who celebrated Rakshabandhan with pomp, said, "I have come to buy real diamond rakhi worth one lakh rupees, which will be a lifetime gift for my brother. Other rakhi brothers leave and forget, but this rakhi will last forever, as a memory and also as an investment. He will also take care of the rakhi and it will be useful in the future."