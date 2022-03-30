Madhuranagar: A 30-year-old Telangana woman who was expelled from a hostel for unpaid fees two years ago has been living in a car ever since.

According to SR Nagar Inspector Saidulu, the woman identified as Gurram Anitha, 30, was found by Police in the damaged car registered with her name on the Madhuranagar Main Road under SR Nagar Police Station. Police reached the spot on Tuesday on information provided by locals that the woman was staying in a Maruti Omni car AP31Q-6434 on the main road in Madhuranagar. Anita used to stay at Rajdooth hostel.

She said she was expelled by hostel managers two years ago due to non-payment of fees. She has been living in the car ever since. The locals have been providing food to Anita since then.

The traffic police have also fined her for parking her car on the road. Police said the woman was also counseled and told to move to her home town she did not agree.

