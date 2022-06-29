New Delhi: Naveen Kumar Jindal, former media in charge of Delhi BJP who was expelled for his controversial comments about the Prophet of Islam has claimed threat to him and his family hours after the beheading of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur over an alleged blasphemous post. The tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed inside his shop at Dhan Mandi market on Tuesday for his support to BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who too was suspended by the BJP for her controversial tweets about the Prophet of Islam.

"This morning around 6:43 am I received three emails, in which a video of brother Kanhaiya Lal's throat being slit was attached. They threatened me and my family with such threats. I have informed the police," Jindal tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday. Jindal's and Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about the Prophet of Islam triggered worldwide protests.

In Rajasthan, internet services have been suspended for 24 hours in the entire state, and a curfew was imposed in parts of Udaipur after tension prevailed in the state following the murder of the tailor in Udaipur. Though the killers have been arrested, police have formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder. As a precautionary measure, internet services were suspended across the state for 24 hours while Section 144 has been imposed for one month.

Also read: Udaipur man hacked to death for 'supporting Nupur', killers arrested; internet suspended in Rajasthan for 24 hours