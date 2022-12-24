Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Former BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, Rajkumar Singh Dhanora, who was expelled from the party earlier, while speaking to ETV Bharat on Friday said that he was facing threat to his life from one of the ministers in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for 'exposing' the minister and bringing his 'corrupt practices' in the public domain.

Levelling corruption charges against Govind Singh Rajput, Minister of Revenue in Madhya Pradesh, former BJP leader Rajkumar Singh Dhanora alleged, "Minister Govind Singh Rajput entered into a shady deal with his relatives in the sale and purchase of 50 acres of land. The minister by showing the purchase in the donation category was actually trying to shield or cover up his ill-gotten money. The minister and his brothers-in-law were hand-in-glove in the shady land deal."

Dhanora said, "I had sent at least three reminders to the Superintendent of Police in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, DIG and DGP about the threat to his life. But nothing happened till date. If anything happens to my family and me then the administration will be held responsible."

While shrugging off the allegations, minister Govind Singh Rajput said, "The donation was legal and everything was done through the Registry office. There was nothing illegal. Earlier, we used to have 600 to 800 acres of land registered in the name of my in-laws. Even today they own 500 acres."