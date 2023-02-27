Hyderabad: Exit polls on Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya assembly elections have started to pour in with BJP+ set for a comfortable win in Tripura. In Nagaland, the alliance government supported by the saffron party will come to power, according to exit polls. In Meghalaya, however, the prediction is of a hung assembly with Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) likely to come up as the single largest party.

According to the 'India Today-Axis My India' exit poll, BJP+ will win 36 to 45 seats in 60-seat Tripura Assembly. Zee News-Matrize puts this number between 29 and 36, and Times Now at 24. In Nagaland, out of 60 seats, BJP-NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) alliance will win 35 to 43 seats, according to Zee News-Matrize. The India Today exit poll predicts this number to be between 38 to 48 seats while Times Now puts it at 44. In Meghalaya, the exit polls by Zee News-Matrize predict NPP to come up as the single largest party with 21-26 seats. Times Now puts this number at 22 and India Today-Axis at 18 to 24 seats.

BJP will better its 2018 tally of two seats winning 6-11 seats this time, the Zee News-Matrize exit polls predict. Trinamool Congres too will open its account with 8-13 seats. Voting in Assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland ended on Monday with turnouts of 78% and 84% respectively, according to the data released by ECI on its 'Turnout App'. Tripura had voted on Feb 16 with a healthy turnout of 90%. The counting of votes for all three states will take place on March 2. As many as 33 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Nagaland and Meghalaya on Monday.