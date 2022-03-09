Lucknow: Most of the exit poll surveys indicate that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure an overwhelming mandate in UP elections 2022 and this was being claimed by top leaders of the party during the campaign trail also. But going by the previous trends, the political parties in UP never came back to power for the second time securing a landslide victory.

As per the exit polls survey, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh comes to power for the second time securing a majority vote, the 70 years record will be broken. If the exit poll survey turns true, then it will be a record of sorts that the UP Chief Minister after the completion of five years of tenure, is again re-elected to the office that too with an absolute majority.

Except for the former UP Chief Minister Sampurnananda of Congress party in 1957, all the former UP CMs Chandra Bhanu Gupta (1962), Hemavati Nandan Bahuguna (1974), and Narayan Dutta Tiwari in 1985 had failed to complete their five years term in the office. This will also happen for the first time since 1985 that is after 37 years, the ruling party will regain power in UP.

Leaders belonging to BJP are believing the exit poll predictions are true, whereas in the Opposition camp no one is accepting the poll surveys. According to the exit poll survey, BJP is leading in all four states except Punjab.

Among the Opposition parties, specially RLD and Samajwadi Party claimed that outcomes of the UP elections 2022 will be surprising and all exit poll predictions will be proved wrong. On other hand, BJP has conducted a meticulous survey in which each seat has been scientifically analyzed. Besides, several survey reports have shown BJP is taking the lead in UP assembly elections. The prime reason for this lead has been attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sustained campaigning for the UP elections and Hindutavadi agenda. The political narration for UP elections started with development work and later diverted to 'Mandir', 'Masjid' and 'Jinnah' issues, but then this always helped BJP to garner votes in its favor.

Out of 12 exit poll findings, 11 of them are suggesting that Yogi Adityanath is coming to power again. But, one survey indicates that Samajwadi Party will form the government in Uttar Pradesh. Another Exit poll survey has predicted that the Samajwadi Party vote share has increased to 41% from 21.5%, whereas the majority of the surveys have shown SP's vote share on a declining trend. It is also being predicted that on the patterns of Bengal poll results, BJP will be completely washed away."

Earlier, commenting on exit poll findings, Akhilesh Yadav, said, "We are going to form the government in Uttar Pradesh. Who is funding the Exit poll is evident to all." "Why were EVMs being carried without the security cover. If they (BJP) wanted to shift the EVMs then candidates should have been informed accordingly."

Giving a reply to Akhilesh Yadav's accusations, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, said, "When the first list of candidates of Samajwadi Party was released, people understood very well that bailers and prisoners were given tickets. It gave the impression to voters about the Samajwadi Party."

"People are fed up with SP (Janata Sapa Se Khafa Hai) and the party will be banished on March 10. Janata party of Dafa Kar Degi (People will send SP into exile)," said Thakur.