New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over hate crimes in Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday issued an advisory for its nationals in Canada to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.

There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities in Canada. Recently, Canadian Member of Parliament, Chandra Arya highlighted the growing number of attacks on Hindu places of worship and temples in Canada. Arya issued a statement condemning the acts of vandalism in the Canadian parliament.

His statement came after unidentified miscreants sprayed graffiti praising Khalistan separatist movements and vandalized the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir and Vishnu Mandir in Toronto.

"The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada," the advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It noted that given the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.

The MEA in its advisory has stated that Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in.

According to the advisory, registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency.