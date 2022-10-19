Patna: A Vigilance Investigation Bureau team arrested an executive engineer in the electricity department while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakhs. The engineer was identified as Rakesh Kumar who demanded the bribe in lieu of some work.

After receiving a complaint from the victim, the vigilance department probed into the matter. After the allegation was found authentic a case was registered against him. Around 11 am on Thursday, a raid was conducted by a team of the vigilance department led by DSP Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal and arrested the engineer near Ashoka Hotel located in the Income-tax Golambar area of Patna.

For now, Rakesh Kumar Singh is being questioned by the officials. Singh, a resident of Hajipur is posted in the Electricity Department in Patna.