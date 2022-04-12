Jaipur: The Udaipur unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau has arrested Yagyadutt Viduva, Executive Engineer, National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Pali while taking a bribe of Rs 13 lakh on Tuesday. The ACB was receiving several complaints from PWD Pali, and from several other agencies working on a project headed by the arrested accused after which the team planned to lay a trap and arrest the person red-handed.

Executive Engineer caught red handed while taking 13 lakh bribe in Rajasthan's Pali

Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau Bhagwan Lal Soni said that "ACB's Udaipur unit received a complaint against the engineer from the owner of the construction company, who is carrying out work on National Highway No-8 Beawar-Gomti." In his complaint, the owner alleged that Yagyadutt Viduva is demanding Rs 13 lakh for allowing uninterrupted road construction work on the Beawar-Gomti section on National Highway 8 and for releasing the hand receipts of Rs 75 lakh. The project work on the intersection is worth 188 crores and 44 lakhs. The accused had already taken an Apple MacBook as a bribe for the same work, DG added.

The complaint was verified under the supervision of ACB Udaipur Unit, DIG Rajendra Prasad Goyal. While as per the direction of ACB's Additional Director General Dinesh M N, the interrogation and search operation at his residence and other places are on, a detailed investigation will be launched by the ACB after registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the matter.

