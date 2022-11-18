Lucknow: Minister of State for Minority Welfare and Haj Danish Azad Ansari in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat informed that Madrasas survey work has been completed in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The government administration handed over the data of all the districts, which is the survey data of 8,496 unapproved Madrasas. Ansari added that the government has instructed all the Madrasas to upload their documents on the Madrasa portal for authentication.

Exclusive: UP Madrasas survey completed, says Minister Danish Azad

This has come after the UP government asked for a detailed survey of the Madrasas in the state. The government further aims at revising the education policy for the Madrasas. Minister of State Danish Ansari added that the government has received the data based on it further discussion with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be held.

UP CM based on the conclusions drawn from the data will devise plans to bring male and female students to the mainstream of education. Ansari further said that no action will be taken from this survey, as the survey has only been conducted to collect data. Addressing the rumours, he said that some people were misleading the officials of Madrasas.