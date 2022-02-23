Lucknow: The woman in yellow Saari, black sunglasses with EVMs in her hand had caught a lot of limelight back during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Social media celebrated her as one of the 'viral elements' because of the way she dressed to impress. Polling Officer Reena Dwivedi became a sensation for the reasons she might not have ever expected, but which worked to her advantage as well as for her profession.

Exclusive: Presiding Officer Reena Dwivedi aka 'Yellow Saari Madam' speaks about her sudden fame

Yet again, as the Uttar Pradesh Elections move forward this year, the madam with 'Yellow Saari' has become a matter of discussion despite the political heat the elections carry. Deployed at the Bastia polling station of the Mohanlalganj Assembly this time, Dwivedi has yet again caught the public eye, this time for a graceful change in her get up.

Reena Dwivedi aka Yellow Sari Madam, who has attracted people due to her look, has left the Indian tradition and wore western tradition this time. Reena Dwivedi has got the responsibility of presiding officer in Bastia of Mohanlalganj assembly seat of Lucknow this time. Madam in a yellow sari is again in the public eye this time due to her new getup.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dwivedi narrated her experience of going viral for reasons she never expected. Speaking about her change of attire this year, she said she believes that Indian women can look beautiful in any attire, though there is no specific reason that she chose to go with a foreign attire instead of an Indian one. She also emphasized how a woman should dress according to her own comfort. Speaking about her personal political views, Reena clarified that though she is a presiding officer, she is not a politics enthusiast and prefers to keep to her duties.

Dwivedi also informed that after her yellow sari came into the limelight, the number of her followers on social media increased very rapidly. "My followers count suddenly crossed 2 lakh 57 thousand on Instagram," she said. She also added that though she has kind of become a social media celebrity, she only follows her son's profile on Instagram.

Talking about the impact of her sudden fame, she said that people have been crowding the polling booth since 5 am and are asking to click selfies with her. "I don't understand why they think so greatly of me, but I am happy to do it. I have lost the count of people whom I have clicked selfies with since morning," she said. The polling percentage of the booth where Dwivedi was deployed recorded 70% until 4 pm, which is a notable voting turnout.

Reacting to this, she said that she is happy that her goal of achieving maximum voting is getting successfully fulfilled.

Also read: UP Polls: Dynasts ignored problems of Muslim women because of vote bank politics, says PM Modi