Patna: In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat Bihar Bureau Chief Amit Bhelari, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav dares chief minister Nitish Kumar to take a stand opposite to BJP on the caste-based census. He also stressed that the CM is indulging in theatrics by calling for an all-party meeting on the issue.

Tejashwi made it clear that Nitish does not have the guts to take a stand on the caste-based census.

“Caste-based census issue was first raised by my father Lalu Prasad ji and he is the one who struggled for this issue. On our demand, a proposal was passed in both assembly and council. BJP was very much part of that proposal apart from all other political parties. There were no ifs and buts. However, when the demand was sidelined in the Parliament, it was our duty to make our stand clear with the Prime Minister,” Tejashwi said.

Earlier the leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly had written a letter to 33 top leaders of the country including Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, and Mamata Banerjee among others expressing concern over the socio-economic caste census.

He further said, “I suggested to Nitish ji to meet the PM and if nothing works out then the state should do it by itself. Now, Nitish ji is doing nothing except to indulge in theatrics like calling for an all-party meeting. Already, the proposal was passed twice in both the houses, so the all-party meeting is just a mere eyewash. If I had been the Chief Minister, I would have announced a caste-based census from state resources.”

Tejashwi alleged that Nitish Kumar has compromised with his commitment and ideology for the sake of clinging to CM's chair and also caste-based census was never on his agenda, says former Deputy CM.

Last year in Parliament while replying to a question, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had declared that no caste census other than SC, ST will take place. Rai had stated that as a matter of policy, the Government of India has decided not to enumerate caste-wise populations other than SCs and STs in the census.

When asked about supporting Nitish if he severs his alliance with BJP over the issue, Tejashwi replied, “Why he needs our support. Nitish ji is the head of the government and BJP is the part of the government, so where is the confusion? Nitish will never sever ties with BJP because he lacks the guts. You need strong willpower to take such big steps. Also, we will not welcome Nitish into our grand alliance.”

Asked about any chances of new development in Bihar politics after Kharmas (Inauspicious month which will end on 14 Jan 2022). Tejashwi said that the people of Bihar will take a final call on it but there is anger against Nitish's government, he added.

He also spoke about his wedding which took place clandestinely in the national capital and said that it was a love-cum-arranged marriage and it happened after both families approved it.

