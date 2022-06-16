Haldwani: The recently launched 'Agnipath' scheme by the Central Government sees a chance for the youth to serve in the armed forces for four years. The scheme was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, leading to subsequent debates, discussions, and an eventual reaction from armed forces hopefuls since Wednesday. Amid thousands of protesting aspirants having taken to the streets demanding a rollback of the scheme, Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt on Thursday spoke to ETV Bharat and opened up on possible ramifications of the scheme, changes it would bring to the armed forces, and the opposition to the move.

Exclusive interview Employment available for recruits released after 4 years under Agniveer scheme Opposition spreading lies says MoS Defence

Sharing his thoughts on the 'Agnipath' scheme, Bhat said this was announced after careful consideration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Defence Minister. "The soldiers who will be recruited based on this scheme will be called 'Agniveer'. After four years of training, they will be facing an examination. The 25% who pass it will become regulars in the armed forces. The 75% who don't will have many avenues left open for them.

There are many recruitment offices where a large number of jawans are direly needed. There was no recruitment due to COVID in recent years. Hence, the unsuccessful candidates will get many job opportunities, as well as a lump sum amount," he said. Allaying fears of joblessness and a futile service, he said there were many places where the released 'Agniveers' could be reinstated.

Also read: 'Agnipath': Protestors set trains, property ablaze besides indulging in stone pelting, arson across India

Highlighting the decision by the Uttar Pradesh government which recently announced that it will provide employment to those released after four years, the MoS termed it as a 'great opportunity'. "There are manifold candidates compared to posts available in the military. Those who are released are greatly needed in the outside world. I just heard Uttar Pradesh government is willing to absorb them. The Home Ministry, too, is willing to absorb them as paramilitary forces with some concessions. This is a great opportunity, as they are ably trained and are capable of serving the people yet again," he said.

The MoS said the Opposition's statements were 'immature'. "Their statements are quite immature. Hit-and-run, you can say. Normally, the jawans are sitting at home, getting desperate ahead of the examinations, worrying about whether they will pass, where they will be posted etc. We have provided them with a chance. Let them first come and try this for four years. You (opposition) are trying to mislead them. PM Modi has only achieved historic feats in the last eight years.

When inquired about protests from youth preparing for armed forces examinations in Uttarakhand - a state known for its representation in the military - Bhat said 'there are no problems'. "There is no displeasure anywhere. Every house here has someone or the other who is serving. Those who are trying to spread confusion, will see the situation clearly the day recruitments are made."

Also read: Hold on Agnipath scheme, plan made in a hurry: Congress tells Centre

"I would request the youth to not fall for the misinformation. You have a long way to go," he added. The comments come on the same day as intense protests spread throughout the country. In Bihar, trains were set ablaze in at least three places, whereas aspirants conducted demonstrations and clashed with the police in several states, including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.