Dehradun: Ritu Khanduri, daughter of Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, and a strong leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be designated as the first woman Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. On the occasion, Khanduri had a special conversation with ETV Bharat stating that she is very happy that she will run the same house in which her father was the Chief Minister.

Khanduri said, "I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of the party to dignify all women of Uttarakhand by making the first woman speaker of the state. The post of Speaker of the Assembly is a noble and constitutional post for which I will have to start studies once again." Ritu Khanduri said that the legacy of her father Bhuvan Chand Khanduri is not only hers but also the heritage of the people of the entire Uttarakhand.

She added that it has been a long time since she left the job as a professor and will once again start studying parliamentary traditions and information. She said that in the assembly session, it will be her endeavor that all parliamentary traditions and rules are followed, and being a woman speaker of the assembly, its reflection will be seen in the assembly.

On being a woman leader, Ritu Khanduri said, "the history of women in the hill state of Uttarakhand has been glorious. They are already empowered and just need a chance to be given. The woman will prove themselves as soon as they get that chance." Along with this, Ritu Khanduri said about the challenges related to the life of women in the mountains, that there is a need to do the most work regarding education and health for the women in the mountains.

