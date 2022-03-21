Dehradun: The newly elected MLAs of Uttarakhand took oath at the Rajbhavan on Monday. The Pro-tem Speaker Banshidhar Bhagat administered the oath to the members of the fifth elected assembly. On the occasion, Congress MLA Bhuvan Kapri, who defeated Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima, spoke to ETV Bharat.

Congress MLA Bhuvan Kapri said, "I have not defeated Pushkar Singh Dhami. It is the public who have defeated him." He said that there has been a public protest in Khatima regarding Pushkar Singh Dhami. The effect of the same has been seen in the election results. Bhuvan Kapri said that he has reached the assembly after winning and will strongly present his side in the House.

Congress MLA on defeating elected-CM

In Uttarakhand, BJP has got a thumping majority, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has to face defeat from the Khatima assembly. Meanwhile, the legislative party meeting had concluded in Dehradun. The caretaker Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will retain his post as the legislative leader. He will take oath on March 23.

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister and BJP's central observer for Uttarakhand said, "I congratulate him, I am confident that under his leadership Uttarakhand will make rapid progress."

