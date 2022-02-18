Lucknow: Continuing with his tirade against the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Friday said Samajwadi Party was heading towards 'Samaptvadi' (on the verge of extinction). Aboard a chopper after a rally in Kasganj, Maurya, in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat. said SP president Akhilesh Yadav "will have to sit in the Opposition for the next 25 years".

"Akhilesh was the last Sultan of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav to ascend the throne of UP chief ministership. UP people are calling the shots now. Lotus will again bloom in Uttar Pradesh with BJP clinching more than 300 seats in the state assembly polls," he said. "Samajwadis were earlier thinking some districts as their Jagir (property) and they used to employ criminals, mafias and anti-socials to create fear psychosis among people to capture booths to win elections," he said.

The people of Uttar Pradesh, Maurya said, have foiled the SP's plan. "The bastions of Samajwadi Party in 2014, 2017 and 2019 elections have now been demolished. Even, Congress' impregnable fortress Amethi and Rae Barelli were conquered. Now, these seats have become BJP's stronghold," Maurya said.

The only seat left now, he said, was Mainpur where not a single BJP leader was for campaigning because of the stature as well as respect that SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has among leaders. "Earlier, Samajwadi's used to secure 5 lakh votes from Mainpuri, now, the situation has come to such a level that they had to take help of BSP. Even then the bagged just fifty thousand votes to register its victory over the seat."

Speaking about BJP's winning prospects from Mainpur, Karhal, Kishni and Bhogaon, the deputy chief minister said, "We are winning all the four seats and the BJP will hit the boundary with four runs."

