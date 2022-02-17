Lucknow: BJP leader Aparna Yadav while talking to ETV Bharat said that creating an ambience of nationalism as well working towards development for the country is the paramount goal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Achieving the goal of nationalism is the BJP's prime agenda and we are working in that direction. We are also trying to remove all those elements in the society, which create goondas (outlaws) and mafias".

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently announced the Sankalp Patra and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people of Uttar Pradesh. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the country is evident to all. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's simplicity and his monastic life needs no introduction. CM Yogi Adityanath's vision for the state is clear and he is striving to achieve those goals. BJP is forming government in Uttar Pradesh with overwhelming majority."

When asked she always worked for the people of Lucknow Cantonment constituency and her contribution to people even during the Covid pandemic was known to all; in such a situation there was a hope that she will be given the party ticket to contest election, to which Aparna Yadav, said, "I am congratulating my brother Brajesh Pathak for winning from Lucknow Cantt seat in advance. Our party's top leadership has given me a responsibility for conducting campaigns for candidates; which I am doing sincerely. I am attending street corner meetings, public rallies as well as door to door campaigns. Our party's agenda to promote and inculcate nationalism and achieve progress will continue and we are working towards achieving those goals. Lotus will again bloom in Uttar Pradesh."

Commenting of hijab controversy, BJP leader Aparna Yadav said, "It is completely an issue related to faith. Hindu women uses Pallu (Hood) similarly other religions have their set of rules. But, when we talk about uniformity, the rules of a school will apply. Suppose, anybody is studying in a Christian school, will not be allowed to perform Havan. The discipline or rule of a school will be applicable for all the students. If someone has problem, then he or she can choose such school where wearing hijab or other traditional dress is allowed."

Speaking further, Aparna Yadav said it a part of the international conspiracy that such issues are raised. "It is evident to all, our Prime Minister received appreciations and praise for banning Triple Talaq and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Women from Baluchistan sent Rakhis for our Prime Minister. BJP is working towards promotion of nationalism in the country and the Prime Minister's vision will be taken forward further."

"Suppose a Hindu woman joins the Army, then she will have to follow the dress code of the Armed Forces. She will not be allowed to wear sari. If she wants so, then it would be advisable for her to stay at home," said Aparna.

On the issue of joining the BJP, Aparna Yadav, "I wanted to become a part of the nationalist politics and work for the country. It has nothing to do with Parivarwad, it is related to Rashtravad."