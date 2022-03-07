New Delhi: The Russian attack on Ukraine has entered the 12th day and common Ukrainians are paying the price for Vladimir Putin's claims in Ukraine and his insecurities against the NATO powers. Ukraine politician and MP Vadim Vadim Ivchenko while speaking to Eenadu said that his country is facing the worst humanitarian crisis. Many cities like Kharkiv and Mariupol have been 'completely destroyed' due to Russian bombings. In the western part of Ukraine, civilians have got no choice but to leave their homes and move off to neighbouring European countries. Ivchenko said that many civilians are even coming out on the streets just to tell the Russian soldiers to move away from their territory.

About the defiance Ukraine is showing against the mighty Russians, Ivchenko said, "We are defending our territory, fighting for our independence, and the value of democracy. We are united to defend ourselves from Russian aggression. It depends on how long Russia can keep supporting their troops in the territory of Ukraine. Presently there is no support at all."

The Russian casualties are three times higher than the Ukrainian troops, he said adding, the Russian troops are bombing civilian neighbourhoods as well.

About the West supporting Ukraine, Ivchenko mentioned the defence equipment, especially the anti-tank weapons with which Ukrainians have been able to defend themselves in the war. The West has also imposed 'unprecedented' sanctions on the Russians and has been very forthcoming in providing humanitarian aid to the war-torn country. "The only thing we ask right now to the Western countries is to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine," he pleaded. Russia has been shooting at nuclear power plants, notably the Zaporizhzhia power plant, the largest in Europe, which the Russian troops had seized on Friday. Declaring a no-fly zone on Ukraine would prevent a humanitarian catastrophe that might occur due to the Russian attack in the country, he reasoned.

Supplying basic amenities like water, food, electricity and medical facilities is a problem, especially in the eastern part of Ukraine. "This is why Ukraine is pressing for 'humanitarian corridors' in their negotiations with Russia to facilitate supplies to people whose lives got impacted by the Russian bombings," he said.

Talking about the separatists in eastern Ukraine who have been 'pro-Russian' traditionally, the MP said that though citizens in cities like Kharkiv and Mariupol voted for pro-Russian parties in the past, Russia went on to bomb them. "They are Ukrainians and we are fighting together against a common aggressor. We will defend our independence together in our territory," he stressed.

About foreign nationals in Ukraine, especially the large number of Indian students being evacuated, the MP assured that the situation was 'stable'. "The Ukrainian forces have managed to retain control of the major cities in the country and have also got the Zaporizhzhia power plant under their control. Around three million people live in the city of Kyiv, the streets look deserted at present," the Ukrainian MP said.