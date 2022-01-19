Lucknow: Aparna Yadav, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, said that women should be given 50% reservation for their empowerment. "The crime perpetrated on women will also be controlled if they become self-reliant. I will also urge the Modi government to provide 33% reservation to women," said Aparna Yadav, adding, "Other political parties should also come forward to chip in for women's reservation bill. The BJP government at the Centre should come up with a Bill in Parliament, for providing quota to women. Besides, leaders from other political parties should also try to increase the representation of women. By doing this, it will be strengthened the political system as well."

On the land purchase scam in Ayodhya, she said, "The Temple Trust at Ayodhya should keep a tab on such activities. Nonetheless, the UP government has taken the right step in the matter. The issue is related to faith and scores of people have donated money for the construction of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya." "Though, news pertaining to corruption makes me disappointed," says Aparna.

Appreciating the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aparna further said the Union government did a commendable job pertaining to abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir; besides, efforts of the Central government regarding the construction of Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya are remarkable.

On rising prices of essential commodities, Aparna Yadav, said, "This is happening due to Covid pandemic, but there should be a check on prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas."