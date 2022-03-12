Dehradun: In the Uttarakhand Assembly elections concluded recently, Dehradun has elected a woman MLA for the first time after Independence. BJP's Savita Kapoor registered a historic victory from the Dehradun Cantt assembly in the 2022 elections. Though she carried the legacy from her husband - the 8-time MLA Harbans Kapoor who passed away recently - the voters trusted her abilities to do justice to the responsibility she is taking up.

In conversation with Savita Kapoor

Kapoor expressed her gratitude for being bestowed with the responsibility of an MLA after her husband's legacy, while also ensuring that she would make the best of this opportunity and execute the development plans that she and her husband have had for a long time. "My husband was known for taking forward the development works and issues of public interest in the assembly constituency. That is why, even after his departure, the BJP high command has given me a ticket from the Cantt assembly, expressing confidence in me," she said.

She also put special emphasis on the issue of women's empowerment in the state. She also talked about executing the self-employment programs for women and poor people to facilitate avenues of employment by Dehradun's Urban Cantt assembly constituency.

Speaking proudly of her husband's work, she said, "My husband has worked vigorously for many small and big development works in the area. It was his dream to build a mini-stadium and a degree college in Prem Nagar in the constituency. My next goal would be to work on that dream," she said while clarifying that these constructions will create platforms for the youth of the state to excel in sports as well as academics.

Speaking about the responsibilities that come with the power she is newly endowed with, she expressed confidence about being able to deliver whatever the party asks her to do with full efficiency. Further speaking about her late husband Harbans Kapoor, who carried forward the streak of MLA winner as a BJP candidate continuously since 1989, she said that she is following the footsteps of her husband by retaining the tradition of winning for the ninth time.

Meanwhile, Sachin Gupta, the former vice-president of BJP Yuva Morcha, who worked with late Harbans Kapoor for a long time, said that Kapoor was a grassroots leader whose footsteps are a pathway for many MLAs in the state. "Even the opponents are convinced of his decency and sweetness. This is also the reason why voters have reposed their trust even in his wife," he said.

Also read: In resounding defeat, a silver lining for Congress in Uttarakhand