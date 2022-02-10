New Delhi: The internationally acclaimed WWF star Dalip Singh Rana, famously known as 'The Great Khali' and the Minister of State for Agriculture and Punjab elections co-in-charge Kailash Choudhary speak to ETV Bharat after Khali joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Speaking about his inclination towards BJP, Khali said that he had traveled worldwide for wrestling and has seen the attachment and propensity of people towards the party. He adds that he is impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clear vision regarding the national security and health mission.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Punjab elections co-in-charge Kailash Choudhary

Khali further adds that he likes Prime Minister even more because of the candidness of the party towards nationalism. He speaks that BJP does not have internal politics hence he will appeal to people in every state to vote for the party.

On being asked about the farm laws, he adds that the people were misguided on the farm bill. When the farmers of the country opposed the farm laws and Prime Minister understood this as he did not want to see people annoyed thus withdrew the bill.

He further adds that there are many misguided people as sometimes people go astray but the message and policy of the Prime Minister are clear that our country should progress.

Kailash Choudhary said that he believes that people who have confidence in Prime Minister and nationalism will vote for BJP.

On the opposition's claim that farmers are not with the BJP, Kailash Choudhary said that the Prime Minister has fulfilled all promises he made including the matter of removal of Article 370, the temple of Lord Shri Ram, or any matter related to the common people.

On the fact that in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also contesting elections, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture said that people do not have faith in those making false promises.

Choudhary said that the people of Punjab do not trust other parties and their faith is in BJP and they would never want Pakistan to be happy after victory because today if BJP government is formed then firecrackers will burst in India but if the BJP government is not formed in Punjab then Fireworks will be released in Pakistan.

On the question of whether the BJP has kept the way open for its old allies after the elections, Kailash Choudhary said that the BJP alliance will form the government with an absolute majority government in this election.

