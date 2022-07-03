Hyderabad: BJP is conducting a brainstorming session at BJP National Executive meeting in Hyderabad to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2023 and general elections in 2024. To know about the BJP strategy for the ensuing polls, ETV Bharat State head Bhoopendra Dubey spoke to BJP National Spokesperson Shazad Poonawala.

Speaking on Telangana issues, Poonawala alleged that the law and order situation in Hyderabad was deteriorated as a result women re not feeling secure in the city. Many rape cases are being reported across the state and the city. It seems the government led by CM KCR was focusing on amassing wealth "with a motto of family first, corruption first and governance last". Similarly, farmers are feeling dejected and development has been coming to a halt for the past few years. When asked about the Telangana government placing advertisements in the media about the progress the state has made during their tenure, he said, "Development works have been done with the funds allocated by the Central government."

Also Read--BJP slams KCR for not welcoming PM Modi, Smriti Irani calls it 'insult to an institution'

Talking about the family rule, Poonawala said that BJP is the only party which does not encourage family rule as the leaders emerge within the party irrespective of their status whereas in other parties they encourage their kith and kin and they not only get posts but also placed as successors. For instance, RJD President comes from the Lalu Yadav family while Minister for IT and Municipal Administration KTR has been appointed as the Working President of TRS who happened to be the son of CM KCR and the Congress was always ruled by the one family that is the Gandhis.

Replying to farmers' protests against Farm Laws and now youth protesting against the Agnipath scheme, Poonawala said that Army service is not a job but it is a national service. The government wants to recruit more and more youth into Armed Forces to serve the nation. Slamming opposition, he said that these are the same parties, which sought evidence after the surgical strike but could not procure equipment for defence personnel, who protect themselves from enemies' onslaught.