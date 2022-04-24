Lucknow: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is looking after an important portfolio like Public Works in the previous BJP government, has been entrusted with the responsibility of Rural Development this time. This portfolio is also very important as it is the responsibility of this ministry to implement the schemes of the State as well as the Centre government at the ground level. ETV Bharat spoke to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya about his preparations for his new stint.

Q) This time you have been given the responsibility of the Rural Development. What kind of schemes is being planned for the welfare of the people?

The development of villages is the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The day I was allocated the Ministry of Rural Development it became a mission for me. There are many important works to be done in the villages. Taking forward the work that was already being done, many more works have to be done in the villages. In this direction, we have asked to prepare an action plan. We will develop the villages and provide work to the needy under MNREGA. We are also planning many other works there.

Q: Now you have prepared an action plan for 100 days, six months and one year, which was presented to the Chief Minister. Tell us something about this action plan?

Our goal is to create maximum employment within the villages. Keeping this in mind, we will form one million new self-help groups in five years. At the same time, 50,000 groups will be formed in hundred days. The government is working on increasing the income of the people through these groups. We are also working on how to increase the role of groups. We are also working for the cleanliness of the villages.

Q) Is your ministry chalking out an action plan to desilt the ponds and launch a drive to save them from encroachers?

In the villages where the ponds have been occupied or have ceased to exist, we will get the ponds raised and beautified there. Trees will be planted around the ponds, which will be helpful in water harvesting. We will make 75 such ponds in every Lok Sabha constituency, which will be known as Amrit Sarovars. A platform will also be built around these ponds, on which the national flag will also be hoisted.

