New Delhi: Blocking the rolling bulldozers in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Tuesday, CPM (Communist Party of India (Marxist)) leader Brinda Karat fiercely waved Supreme Court order papers in the face of the 'anti-encroachers' who refused to stop their demolition drive despite the SC orders issued earlier today. The leader reached Block C of the area where encroachment was still underway on Tuesday afternoon, and managed to stop the bulldozers in action after a four-hour-long standoff wherein a team of 14 civic bodies continued the demolition drive citing 'no court orders in hand'.

Govt audaciously targeting one community, defying Constitution: CPM's Brinda Karat

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat after the incident, Karat said what the government is doing is not only illegal, but an insult to the law, the Indian Constitution, and the Supreme Court. "The BJP government is audaciously targeting one particular community. If it is really only about action against encroachment, the poor people whose shops were demolished should have been given time to respond with some prior notice about the encroachment," she said. Adding that the demolition was still underway when she reached Jahangirpuri, she said that it stopped only after she showed the papers to the officials who reached there after she blocked the bulldozer.

"I know Jahangirpuri for the past 40 years, since its inception. The people here are working class, and they work very hard to earn an honest living. The small shops that they set are their only financial assets. They have already faced massive losses because of the pandemic, and now the government destroyed their sheds, shops, their entire livelihoods. It's wrong, especially because they (government) did it selectively -- targeted one particular community, in a particular block of the area," she said.

Further claiming that this move has 'bulldozed the Indian Constitution, the law and the basic human rights of Indian citizens, she said "It is a citizen's right to get a chance to give clarification or receive a prior notice even if there has been an encroachment. This is clearly a BJP-agenda driven action." Being asked if a solution to this problem might be procured with an open exchange of thoughts with the opposition, she went with a 'You should ask them (the opposition) this question.' "We have said and done whatever we felt the need to. We are right here speaking, and doing things," the CPM leader said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a status-quo against the demolition drive of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri, following the violent communal clashes there on April 16 on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti and its aftermath leading to an anti-encroachment drive initiated by the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). The clashes on April 16 had left nine people injured, leading to 23 arrests with two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident. National Security Act (NSA) was also imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes earlier on Tuesday.

