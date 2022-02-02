Dehradun: Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Wednesday released the party's election manifesto in Dehradun for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat on the occasion, she said that the people of Dehradun must cast their votes keeping in view the 'development' they have seen in the recent past and their expectations from the future.

Exclusive - Budget for rich not middle class and poor: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka said that she was overwhelmed with the response she has received in the state and hopes to form a government with a majority in the upcoming assembly elections. Responding to the Congress' criticism on the Union Budget that was unveiled on Tuesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Priyanka said that the budget is 'completely inconsiderate' towards the middle class, which is why her party sees it as a 'huge disappointment'.

"It has nothing for the middle class or the farmers of the country. It has all the provisions for the benefits of the business and the upper class of society. This reflects the entire ideology of the BJP - they are working only for their businessmen friends. They don't care about the rest of the country," she said.

Priyanka appealed to the people of the state to practice their right to vote wisely. Priyanka reiterated her promise regarding women empowerment saying that people will definitely see a change in the situation of women in the state if Congress to power in the state.

Priyanka accused the BJP of using government money in party and poll campaigns. She said that the saffron party makes big announcements and starts inaugurating stalled projects "only when elections are near". "BJP government has spent a lot on advertisements to show its work. But if it had really worked, then these questions would not have arisen today. The truth is that the government has money, there are vacancies for employment, but the intention of the government is not right. If these people really wanted to work, they could. The so-called 'double engine' government made petrol and diesel so expensive that their own engine stalled," she said.

The state Congress unit was waiting for Priyanka's arrival ever since the preparations for the elections started. Earlier, Priyanka was scheduled to visit in the first week of January but it was postponed to today amidst rising corona cases.

