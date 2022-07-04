Hyderabad: Refuting Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo KCR's criticism of the Centre's employment generation policy, senior BJP leader and former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat said that despite his promise for development, the State currently has a debt of Rs. 3 lakh crore. He said that BJP will form the Government in Telangana. The former Union Minister visited Ramoji Film City-the largest in Asia- in Hyderabad.

Q: Since the bifurcation, BJP is constantly talking about developing Telangana. What decisions were taken regarding Telangana in the recent meeting?

A: The problems of all the budding states are similar. Whether it is Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, or Telangana, the situation is the same everywhere. The Telangana movement was also about employment and other related issues. BJP is chalking out a blueprint for the development of Telangana. For this, we interacted with people and held meetings. Here forest dwellers and backward communities have not got their rights till today, nor did the unemployed get jobs. There is no planning in the state. These states are not taking advantage of all the schemes of the Government of India and are lagging behind with regard to development.

Q: The Chief Minister of Telangana raises questions on the actions of the BJP government at the Centre regarding employment generation, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Your reaction?

A: The Chief Minister of Telangana should understand that there is a big difference between the state he is running and the states he is talking about. You did the statehood agitation only because you promised employment to the unemployed, develop infrastructure, and improve the economic condition of the people. But today Telangana remains a debtor of ₹ 3 lakh crore. A child will also be born here under the burden of debt. The people here did not agitate for this.

Q: States with opposition governments raise questions about the policies of the central government that they are not in the favor of the states. Whether it is the Agnipath scheme or the new education policy, questions are being raised by the States.

A: Those who raise questions about this need to have the correct information and study the issue properly. Agnipath Scheme is an attempt to inculcate the spirit of patriotism in the minds of the youth of the country. I ask the Chief Ministers of the opposition-ruled states, who have raised questions about the Agnipath scheme, what are the unemployed doing in their states?

Q: Chief Ministers of opposition-ruled States are asking what will happen to the youth after four years of the Agniveer Scheme. What will they do after retiring from the Army?

A: Agniveer's scheme will inculcate patriotism among the youth within four years. They will consider the nation paramount. Any country in the world which has to go to the top, ingrains patriotism in their youths. Agniveers will have several employment options after retiring from the Army. They can choose any field. Apart from this, they will get priority everywhere. The opposition has to understand this. After some time, the youth will ask questions to their governments, the central government is training us, sending us into the army, what is your government doing?

Q: A big leader of Telangana has said that this has been the policy of the BJP, for one year farmers were protesting on the roads against the now-repealed farm laws and after four years, youth will be in the same situation. What would you say about it?

A: For one year the farmer stood in his field, not on the road. He had results. Agricultural production in the country has increased. The economic condition of the farmers has improved. Those raising questions are not the friends of farmers. They have their own ax to grind. Empowering farmers was the vision of PM Modi. These laws were brought to empower the farmers. Today, the country has progressed due to the works of PM Modi. Today, the opposition parties are not visible in large parts of the country and they pale in comparison to PM Modi. The Opposition is neither concerned about the farmers nor with the youth. They protest only for the sake of protesting. Give your vision and we will consider your suggestions.

Q: In Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, questions are being raised regarding the change of power and Operation Lotus. Your reactions?

A: Any party wants to expand itself. BJP is also expanding day by day. Once BJP had two MPs. Today, the whole country supports BJP. People want to come out in support of our agenda. Next time, the BJP government is going to establish a government in Telangana.

Q: Questions are also being raised at many places regarding the National Education Policy. How do you look at the issue?

A: No one ever raised questions regarding the National Education Policy during my tenure as the Education Minister. Whatever questions were raised, I answered openly. After that, it was resolved. The world's top Universities, whether it is Harvard, Cambridge, or Oxford, all said that the new education policy of India will work as a game-changer for the whole world. Our new education policy will be the basis of Golden India. It starts in the motherland, stands on the foundation of life values, and spreads from country to the world. It stands out in terms of knowledge, science, research, and technology. After this, once again India will stand as a world guru. No one in the country opposed the education policy.