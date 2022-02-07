Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the electoral frenzy in Uttar Pradesh, Kaushambi, located in the Prayagraj region, is set to witness a tough contest between the BJP and Samajwadi Party. The assembly seat of Sirathu, which will see a fiery fight between BJP Vice President Keshav Prasad Maurya and Apna Dal leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel's sister Pallavi Patel, has seen the election rhetoric intensify in recent days.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, BJP MP from Kaushambi Vinod Sonkar, however, said that BJP was going to come back to power once again due to the development it brought to the region. Slamming the Samajwadi Party, he also called Akhilesh Yadav a "namazwadi".

Exclusive BJP MP Vinod Sonkar calls Akhilesh Yadav a Namazwadi

Also read: The Battle for Western Uttar Pradesh

"Akhilesh Yadav is neither a socialist nor an Ambedkarite, he is a pure Namazwadi and everyone knows this. BJP government is again going to be formed in the state. Based on whatever development the party has brought (to the state), it is going out among the public and appealing them to vote for it", Sonkar said. "Alongside the three assembly seats in Kaushambi, BJP is going to win more than 300 seats in the state", the Union Minister claimed. The seven-phased assembly polls will kick off on February 10, with results set to come out on March 10.