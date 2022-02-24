New Delhi: With the Russian offensive having commenced into Ukrainian territories early on Thursday, so far Ukraine has noted that 40 people have been killed due to Russian attacks. The Eastern European country's military, on the other hand, has said that 50 Russian troops have been killed and six warplanes downed as clashes intensified in the country's eastern border.

On the other hand, around 20,000 Indian students are stuck in Ukraine at this moment. While many have reached the Kyiv airport to fly back, others continue to gather. Several students have also alleged the Indian Embassy in the country of not responding to their calls.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Uzair Hameed, originally from Nowgam in Srinagar, said "I'm about 1,200 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital. Everything is fine here, no need to worry. We urge the Indian government to take us out of here as soon as possible as we don't know how far is the war".

ETV Bharat was able to get through to Shruti Tyagi of Haryana's Panipat who is currently stranded in Ukraine. Tyagi, who has been pursuing her MBBS degree in Ukraine's Sumy city, described the situation on Thursday morning from her residential area.

Tyagi noted that upon getting up on Thursday morning, she observed the situation in her area was chaotic, with people struggling to leave the city.

Also read: Ukraine says 40 killed in Russian attack so far, asks citizens to come out and defend their country

"Some people were storing food items to avoid a shortage amid any emergency situation", she said, further adding that military presence was strong in the streets.

"The atmosphere here is unusual. An air of fear is lurking among the population", she also stated.

Tyagi further said that both internet connectivity and cellular connection were poor in the area, before asking to cut the call, noting she was not in a position to talk any longer as she was leaving for Delhi.

Anant Thakur, another medical student stranded in Ukraine, meanwhile said that he and others with him had gotten help from the Indian Embassy, adding that their classes were still going on in the offline mode.

Thakur said he hailed from Agra, in Uttar Pradesh, and that there were roughly 5000 more students stranded with him.

Also read: Berlin, Korea, now Ukraine: Russian tactic at play

All affected by the sudden crisis, however, are not reacting in the same manner.

Parents of 180 Kashmiri students studying in Ukraine remained tense back in India, even though the state administration has taken measures to bring back all students on an emergency basis.

Nehraan Noor, a resident of Srinagar's Bemina area, said he stood barely 35 km away from the operation site, adding however that the situation on Thursday was better than the day before.

"We are all fine. Nothing to panic about. Yesterday we heard blasts but today's situation is normal. Most of the Indian students have been evacuated. I stayed back due to a scheduled exam", he noted.

"My son is studying MBBS in Ukraine and I am worried because I have lost contact with him", said Srinagar resident Irfan Ahmed.

In a release, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi listed out newer advisories for Indian students and nationals who were still in Ukraine.

The ministry said in the statement that special flights to bring back nationals from Ukraine stood cancelled in view of closure of the Ukrainian airspace, adding that "alternative arrangements" were being made.

Also read: Russia attacks Ukraine: 10 major updates so far

"Embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized, so that Indian nationals can relocate to the Western part of the country. Please carry your passports and necessary documents on your person at all times", it further said.

Earlier, on Thursday morning, the Air India flight AI1947 was forced to return to Delhi following NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) being issued in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.