Mulugu: An exchange of fire between Maoists and Greyhounds Police Force led to the death of four Maoists in Mulugu district of Telangana on Tuesday morning. Three constables also got injured in the incident that took place in Karregutta forest area of the Venkatapuram zone.

Among the four Maoists killed in the firing, included Sudhakar, a division committee member of Jayashankar Mulugu Wajedu Platoon. One of the Greyhound constables, identified as Madhu, was seriously injured in this exchange of fire between police and Maoists. His fingers were chopped off and a bullet hit his chest. Venkatapuram zone Police rushed him to Hanamkonda first then the constable was airlifted to Hyderabad for treatment.

What is Greyhounds?

Greyhounds are a special police forces unit of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police departments who are specialised in counter-insurgency operations against Naxalite and Maoist terrorists.