Telangana/Chhattisgarh: At least four Central Reserve Police Force jawans of 50 batallion were killed and three others sustained injuries in a case of fratricide at Lingalapally base camp in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday morning.

The incident took place on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border when a jawan opened fire at the CRPF camp here following a dispute over Diwali holidays.

The injured jawans were rushed to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital in Telangana for immediate medical assistance, while the condition of other Jawans, who are undergoing treatment, is stated to be critical, doctors say.

More details are awaited.