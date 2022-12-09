Pune: Two brothers were arrested by the Pune police crime branch unit on December 6 for killing the cook of their dhaba, who put excessive salt in food. The incident came to light after one of the labourers, who had witnessed the incident narrated it to a social worker days after he had returned to his hometown. Later, the social worker called up and alerted the Pune police about the incident.

Since the police didn’t have any clue, they tried to find the Dhaba, went and had food over there, and secretly clicked some photographs of the owner. The police then sent those photographs to the social worker, who showed them to the labourer, who identified the accused. Subsequently, the police detained both accused on December 6. PSI Girish Chamle said, “In the meantime, a man, who had seen the culprits dumping the body approached police and provided the description of the accused. Although the duo did not admit to committing the murder at first, they later broke down and confessed to the crime.”

The incident happened on October 26, of this year and the deceased cook was identified as Prasenjeet Gorai (35), who had taken up the job at ‘Omkar Dhaba’, barely eight days ago after his murder. While both the accused were identified as Omkar Kendre (21) and his brother Kailesh Kendre (19) owners of the ‘Omkar Dhaba’ in Chakan Shikrapur.

On a fateful day, Gorai mistakenly added too much salt to the food, which enraged the young Dhaba owners, who eventually landed up killing Gorai brutally. A day after on October 28, at midnight they took the body and replaced its clothes and dumped it in a water-filled ditch. However, a man watched them that day, who initially remained silent, but later helped police to reach out to culprits. The Crime Branch Unit 3 Senior Police Inspector Shailesh Gaikwad, Sub-Inspector Girish Chamle and Anti-Arms Squad Ambarish Deshmukh played a crucial role in solving the case.