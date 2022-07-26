New Delhi: Swiss biologics contract development and manufacturing organisation ExcellGene SA on Tuesday said it has partnered with Bharat Biotech and the University of Sydney to develop a 'variant-proof' COVID-19 vaccine. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has funded the partnership and will "provide up to USD 19.3 million in funding to develop a 'variant-proof' SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate for phase I clinical trials", the company said in a statement.

Under the partnership, ExcellGene, Bharat Biotech, and Prof Jamie Triccas and his team at the University of Sydney, Australia, "will generate and screen a large and diverse library of chimeric spike proteins to identify highly cross-reactive antigen structures that recall past and possibly future variants", it added.

ExcellGene CEO Maria J Wurm said the partnership is an opportunity to showcase what is possible in the manufacturing of highly complex antigen structures, consisting of computer-designed individual monomers, for a potential variant-proof COVID-19 vaccine. The global threat of COVID-19 is continuing with new infections over and over again, irrespective of prior infections or vaccinations, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said.

"Thus, more applied research has to be done, both in laboratories like those of Prof. Triccas, and in a company like ExcellGene, that can provide entirely new antigen concepts that combine insights into SARS-CoV-2 gained over the last two and a half years," he added. Prof Triccas said the aim is to deliver safe, affordable and highly effective vaccines to combat existing and future SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The University of Sydney will provide a framework for pre-clinical assessment of vaccine candidates, together with access to Australia's early phase clinical trial community. (PTI)