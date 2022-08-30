Madurai (TN): Lokeshwar, a student from Madurai city in Tamil Nadu, was allotted the center of Common Entrance Test for Universities (CUET) in Lakshadweep and after a plea made to the Madurai MP, S. Venkatesan, he was able to write the exam in Madurai on Tuesday. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Lokeshwar said, "I was shocked when I saw the hall ticket. I didn't know what to do. Fortunately, I got Madurai MP, S. Venkatesan's mobile number. Therefore, I immediately contacted him and sought help."

On Monday, MP S. Venkatesan wrote a letter to the Secretary of the Central higher education ministry questioning the move. "How will a student from Madurai go to Lakshadweep for the entrance exam of Central University? Do they have to travel across the ocean for the entrance exam? Don't create a situation that makes it harder to get to the center than to crack the exam," he wrote in the letter.

Following this, the National Testing Agency allotted the Anna University Regional center located in Keezhakuilgudi, Madurai to Lokeshwar. "Due to his action, the National Testing Agency ordered to allocate an examination center for me in Madurai. I wrote the exam well today," Lokeshwar said. Following this, Lokeshwar went with his father Sivakumar to the Lok Sabha member's office located at Madurai junction and thanked Venkatesan.