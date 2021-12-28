Ahmedabad: Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mahesh Savani was hospitalised after his health deteriorated during the hunger strike against the ruling BJP in Gujarat over the alleged leak of examination paper for the recruitment of head clerks in government departments.

The AAP on Tuesday organised a 'yagna' (fire ritual) at the state party office here to pray for the good health of its leaders and activists sitting on the indefinite fast and lodged in jail since last week over their fight in connection with the exam paper leak case. Savani was taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Monday evening after a drop in his health parameters during a routine check-up at the protest site, the AAP said in a social media post.

Savani and AAP's Delhi MLA and Gujarat in-charge Gulab Singh had been sitting on an indefinite fast at the party office since last Wednesday, demanding justice for around 88,000 candidates who appeared in the December 12 examination for recruitment as head clerks in government departments. The exam was later cancelled due to the paper leak.

Over 60 AAP leaders and workers, including its state president Gopal Italia, are lodged in jail, following an FIR registered against them for storming into the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar last week over the paper leak case. "Yagna puja is being organised at Aam Aadmi Party, Gujarat Pradesh office to provide justice to the youth of Gujarat and for the good health of all the AAP leaders and activists sitting on the indefinite fast and lodged in jail," the party said in the social media post.

The AAP also said Savani has resolved to continue with his fast even in hospital until the state BJP government accepts their demand for the resignation of Asit Vora, the chairman of Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB), which conducted the head clerk exam, and compensation to candidates who were left disappointed due to the paper leak.

"Mahesh Savani has challenged the corrupt BJP government that he will continue with his fast until the demands are accepted," the party said. The state government had initially said it did not receive any concrete evidence about the exam paper leak. Later, police in Sabarkantha district lodged an FIR and arrested eight people, who had allegedly procured the exam paper from a staff member of an Ahmedabad printing press contracted by the recruitment agency. Some more people were also subsequently arrested in the case.

(PTI)