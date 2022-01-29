Haldwani: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Vijay Bahuguna said on Saturday that Congress candidate Harish Rawat's political career would end with the upcoming elections, adding that Lalkuan (Rawat's constituency) will prove to be a 'maut ka kuan' (well of death) for him.

Bahuguna further said that he would have respected Rawat if the latter participated from his originally assigned seat. The former CM, who reached Haldwani on Saturday, held a press conference at the BJP's Kumaon division office.

"In the 2017 elections, Rawat had lost the election from two seats, marking the first time in history for any chief minister. For Rawat, the Lalkuan assembly seat will politically prove to be 'maut ka kuan' (well of death) for him", Bahuguna said.

He also addressed the recent resignation issue of several BJP leaders. "The party is holding talks with those who filed independent nominations out of anger", the ex-CM noted, urging the rebelling leaders to work for the victory of the BJP candidates, further issuing a warning that the party would be taking action against such leaders, including not providing them with candidatures in the future.

The Uttarakhand assembly polls will take place on February 14, with results scheduled to come out on March 10, 2022.