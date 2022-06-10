Chandigarh: Former Punjab minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, who was arrested on corruption charges on Tuesday, will be produced in court today after three days of police remand. It may be recalled that after the arrest of the former minister, Punjab Vigilance Bureau had produced Dharamsot in the Mohali court, which had remanded Dharamsot in police custody for three days.

Dharamsot was arrested in connection with a scam in the Forest Department. The former minister was arrested from his residence at Amloh in Fatehgarh Sahib district. A case has also been registered against Congress leader Sangat Singh Giljian in the same case. Dharamsot is alleged to have taken commission for felling of trees to planting new saplings in the then Capt Amarinder Singh's government. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring described the arrest as "political vendetta" and asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to let the law take its course and not resort to "kangaroo court justice".