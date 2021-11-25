Mumbai: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has been declared 'absconding' by a Mumbai court, has arrived at the Crime branch unit 11 office in Kandivali here on Thursday to join the investigation of the Goregaon extortion case, informed the police.

He has reached at Crime branch unit 11 and he will record his statement in the Goregaon extortion case," said Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime). Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on November 22 told the Supreme Court that he is very much in the country and he is not at large, the top court granted him interim protection from arrest and directed him to join the probe.

Six cases of graft and extortion were filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh. Param Bir Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh.

