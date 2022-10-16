Agartala: After submitting his resignation as the MLA of Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), Dhananjay Tripura on Sunday claimed that IPFT is a party without guardians which can’t survive in the coming days as more MLAs from the party would soon join TIPRA Motha led by Royal Scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. The BJP had formed an alliance with IPFT ahead of the 2018 Assembly Election in Tripura.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Dhananjay who joined IPFT in the year 2014 and became a legislator in 2018 said, “Yesterday, I have tendered my resignation before the Assembly Speaker. The Royal Scion Pradyot Debbarma is working not only for Tiprasa (indigenous) but for everyone. He aims to save the rights of the Tiprasa people and that is why I came and joined Tipra Motha to work for people and to help Pradyot Maharaj."

The former lawmaker claimed that whenever he raised the demand for TIPRALAND in the Assembly House, it was rejected and no senior leader from his party supported him. “Since 2009 IPFT has been working for the Tiprasa people but this party has now no guardian. Without a guardian, a party can’t last long. I tried a lot but no one has supported me," Dhananjay claimed.

He also informed reporters that many leaders and MLAs from different parties, especially from IPFT, are contacting him and Maharaj to join TIPRA Motha. More than 100 other grassroots-level leaders also joined TIPRA Motha along with Dhananjay on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Royal Scion and Chairman of TIPRA Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma stated that the election of 2023 will be the last fight for the development and for the right of the Tiprasa or ingenious people of the state. “In the long 70 years, we got Tiprasa ministers and MLAs but we never saw development and or got our rights. We only suffered deprivation. This time, I want to give the rights to the Tiprasa people through Greater Tipraland and for which the 2023 Assembly election will be the last fight f the party for the people,” said Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

Emphasizing the importance of unity among the community people, Pradyot claimed that the Tiprasa people lack unity among themselves. “We have to stand united to be able to fight. Because there will be no development in terms of hunger and employment in Tiprasa we practice our rights with unity," he said.

Pradyot also made it clear that there will be no alliance with any party in the upcoming assembly election. “And if there is an alliance then it will be an alliance only with Tiprasa," he said. “There will be no alliance and compromises without getting our demands in black and white. We don’t want money as money may come and go but we want something permanent," Pradyot added.