Ranchi (Jharkhand): The court of Additional Jharkhand Judicial Commissioner-VII, Ranchi, headed by Vishal Srivastav, on Thursday, awarded 10 years jail term to former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao and former MLA Nirmala Devi. Earlier, the court had found the duo guilty on March 22, in the Barkagaon firing case. The court awarded 10 years imprisonment to each of the convicts.

Local people had been opposing the setting up of the NTPC Unit at Barkagaon in Hazaribag district of Jharkhand. The people didn't want to give away lands for the construction of NTPC. Hence, the former minister Yogendra Sao and former MLA Nirmala Devi with the help of local people carried out Kafan Satyagraha (agitation).

Police had then arrested Nirmala Devi and put her behind bars. But, a large number of people had assembled before the police station and pelted stones at policemen and they were successful in freeing Nirmala Devi from the lock-up. Police had then resorted to firing and baton-charging to quell the mob who had gathered at the police station to free Nirmala Devi from the lockup. During the firing, several villagers had been killed.

The court had absolved Yogendra Sao in eleven cases, however, he was found guilty in one case.