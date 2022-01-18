Lucknow: Hasanganj Police have registered an FIR against six people, including SP leader and former minister Abhishek Mishra, for violating the code of conduct implemented for the upcoming assembly elections. The police have also included 12 unknown people in the report, while one of the accused had also posted a video of the rally on Instagram even after the FIR was registered.

According to the Hasanganj Police, they received two videos uploaded on Instagram on Sunday, wherein some people were seen taking out a motorcycle rally in favour of the Samajwadi Party. After the investigation, it came to light that the accused took out a rally from intersection number nine in Niralanagar near Daliganj crossing and Sitapur road bridge in the city. Moreover, the rally was organised without the police permission although a number of police officials were present at several crossroads, patrolling on foot.

Former minister Abhishek Mishra was also one of the people involved in the rally which can be clearly seen in the video received by the police. An Instagram user named Razi Hassan streamed the rally live on Instagram, which gave the police a concrete basis for making the arrests. The police have identified Tanveer Ali, Vaibhav and Raghavendra on the basis of the video. The accused were not even wearing a mask as informed by the police.

The police have said that they have taken cognizance of the matter and will soon send notices to the accused made in the FIR.

