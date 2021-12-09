Jaipur: The much-hyped 'Mehangai hatao' rally of Congress party seems to be under threat due to sudden demise of CDS Bipin Rawat and a surge in Covid -19 cases in the state which have been cited to postpone the mega rally. Jyoti Khandelwal, ex-mayor of Jaipur, demanded cancellation of the rally scheduled on December 12 by writing a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

While asserting that holding a protest against inflation was necessary since there is resentment among people, Khandelwal said in the letter that considering the rising Covid cases and the death of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, the Congress should postpone the rally.

Referring to chopper crash as Black Day for the country, Khandelwal urged Congress leaders to cancel all programs for the next seven days.

Earlier, the rally against inflation was shifted from Delhi to Jaipur. The rally was supposed to be graced by party bigwigs like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and a large number of party leaders and workers from across the country.

At a meeting of the Congress' Jaipur unit on Thursday over the preparations for the rally, Mitroday Gandhi objected to Khandelwal writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi.

As soon as state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra started addressing the meeting, Mitroday Gandhi raised the issue with Khandelwal and AICC general secretary Ajay Maken sitting on the dais. He said what Khandelwal did was wrong and she should not have opposed the rally.

Dotasra reacted, "If she has done wrong, then what you are doing is also not correct."

Before the situation could escalate further, other party workers at the meeting made Mitroday Gandhi to sit quietly. After the meeting, Mitroday said that Khandelwal should be expelled from the party.

