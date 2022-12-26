Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's mother Meenal Gavaskar passed away on Sunday at the age of 95 in Mumbai. Gavaskar is currently on a tour in Bangladesh to commemorate the India-Bangladesh Test match and is expected to reach Mumbai within four days to perform the final rites of his mother, sources said.

According to sources, Meenal Gavaskar was not keeping well for the past few days because of her old age. It was for this reason that Gavaskar was not present for commentary in the last season of IPL. He had returned home to take care of his mother.

However, even on the fourth day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh, Gavaskar continued his commentary and did his duty. On Sunday, while Gavaskar was in Bangladesh, his mother died of old age-related ailments in Mumbai. It is understood that Gavaskar will return to India for his mother's last rites after the Bangladesh vs India Test match ends in four days.

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is one of India's well-acclaimed sportsmen and was close to his mother Meenal. She had published a book titled 'Putra Vhava Aisa' that largely covered her relationship with her son. In one of the chapters in the book, she mentioned that she could not even eat properly when her son was on the field.

In his past interviews, Gavaskar has also broadly highlighted his mother's pivotal role in his life endeavors and career-related decisions. Gavaskar was instrumental in winning the 1983 World Cup. Gavaskar's career spanned from 1971 to 1987.