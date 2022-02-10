New Delhi/Chandigarh: Former minister and JJP (Jannayak Janata Party) leader Ajay Singh Chautala on Thursday completed his 10-year jail term at Tihar Jail for the JBT recruitment scam, reaching his Delhi residence after completing paperwork.

In 2013, former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala and his elder son Ajay Chautala, as well as 53 others, were convicted by a Delhi Court and served a 10-year prison sentence. The case relates to irregularities in the recruitment process of Junior Basic Teachers (JBT).

As per the chargesheet submitted by CBI in the case, The Chautala-led JJP government, in power in 1999-2000 when the scam took place, handed over the right of recruitment from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to itself and formed district-level committees for the same. It further details that Om Prakash Chautala and Ajay Chautala used forged documents in order to recruit 3,206 Junior Basic Teachers.

The document also stated that the second recruitment list was prepared by calling members and chairpersons of the selection committee for Haryana's 18 states at the Haryana Bhawan and a Chandigarh guest house, where names of ineligible candidates who paid for inclusion were put in the list of eligible candidates.