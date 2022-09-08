Western Command: Ex- GAGAN STRIKE with ground forces and helicopters attack
Published on: 3 hours ago
Western Command, Indian Army stated that Ex- GAGAN STRIKE with ground forces and helicopters attack commenced in a scenario of swift penetration by ground forces into enemy territory. The exercise achieves synergy between combat elements and aims towards superior offensive capability of Indian Army.
