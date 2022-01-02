Hoshiarpur (Punjab) : Retired army personnel Manjeet Singh and his wife Gurmeet Kaur were found burnt to death at their house in Tanda of Punjab.

Tanda Police have registered a case based on the statement of the deceased's son Ravinder Singh, who raised doubts on their death.

However, Raj Kumar, investigating officer of Tanda Police said that the daughter-in-law present in the house told that some unidentified miscreants came to their residence and they set the couple on fire.

"Some unidentified miscreants forced me to smell intoxicants and made me unconscious. They tied my hands and feet and locked me in the room. The door of our room and bathroom were also shut, after which they set my father and mother-in-law on fire." Tanda police recorded the above statement by the deceased's daughter in law.

Tanda police station in-charge of Surjit Singh said, "We rushed to Singh's residence as soon as the fire was reported in their house. Upon reaching the place we found the bodies of the deceased. The officer also said that some marks have been found on the neck of Manjit Singh, and the rest of the information would be revealed after the post-mortem is conducted. The investigation is underway, the matter will be resolved soon. The culprit would be heavily penalised."