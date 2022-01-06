Aligarh: Former president of Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union, Salman Imtiaz, has opposed the holding of 'Dharma Sansad' in Aligarh from January 22nd.

Salman Imtiaz also shot off letters to President of India, Ram Nath Kovind as well as Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, urging them to stop the organizers from holding such events in Aligarh.

Salman Imtiaz said, "I don't believe in such Dharma Sansads".

Therefore, we are totally boycotting such gatherings, and will also oppose the holding of such events, said Imtiaz.

Thus, I appealed to the Aligarh district administration and the President of India that those holding such events should be identified as well as those aiding or providing assistance to convene such meetings, actions must be initiated against them, added Imtiaz.

"Despite opposition, the Dharma Sansad is convened in Aligarh this month, so we will hold 'Nyaya Sansad' till the government wakes up and takes action against people holding such controversial events," he said.