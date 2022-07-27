New Delhi: Asserting that ex-Agniveers will get a 10 per cent reservation in the recruitment to the post of constable (General Duty) and Rifleman in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles, the Home Ministry has said that this reservation will be horizontal which will not affect the 50 per cent ceiling kept by the Supreme Court.

This information was provided by the Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. "An in-principle approval has been given for reservation of 10% of vacancies for Ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty)/Rifleman in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. This reservation will be horizontal which will not affect the 50% ceiling kept by the Supreme Court," stated Rai.

In January, 2016, it was decided to reserve 33 per cent posts at the constable level for being filled by women in CRPF and CISF to begin with and 14-15 per cent of posts at the constable level in border guarding forces including BSF, SSB and ITBP, Rai said.

The existing strength of women personnel in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles at present is 34,151.“Recruitment is an ongoing process,” Rai said. He also said that a woman candidate pregnant of 12 weeks standing or over is declared temporarily unfit and her appointment is held in abeyance until the confinement is over.

“She is re-examined for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), six weeks after the date of confinement. If found fit, she is appointed to the post kept reserved for and allowed the benefit of seniority in accordance with the norms,” Rai said.